Garage sale season is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to pull everything out of those overstuffed drawers, cupboards, and closets and get reorganized. Not only will you discover things that need to be thrown out or can be donated, but you can take unused items that are still in good condition and sell them.
Natalie Jones of Pointe-Claire has been hosting annual summer garage sales since 2000. She and a small group of neighbours coordinate a big weekend garage sale every year and then she donates her proceeds to the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence in Kirkland. They are holding their garage sale May 14-15 along Alston and Brigadoon Avenues in Pointe-Claire.
“The organizers and I do a potluck, and people come by ahead of time and give me donated items to sell,” she said. “We also have a box where people can give money. People really look forward to it. They all come out and participate and help load cars and put up or take down tables. And we’ve raised a fair amount of money for the Palliative Care Residence. I used to be a nurse and believe 1,000 per cent in end-of-life comfort.”
This year they will be selling a wide range of items, from electric appliances to Christmas stuff, jewellery, clothing, books, toys, and scrapbooking materials, as Jones prepares to move.
This will be her last garage sale. However, the process of preparing for this sale was much more challenging than others because she was also downsizing in the process. She worked closely with Kathleen Murphy, a professional organizer with Organizing Options, a member of the Professional Organizers of Canada, and a certified professional consultant on aging. Murphy helped her to sort her belongings and prepare for both the sale and then the move.
“The goal is to let it go, which is hard to do,” Murphy said. “A garage sale is really the outlet to letting it leave the property. If you make money, great, and if not, it was all stuff that was going to go anyway. The key is: don’t bring in anything after the sale. It should be donated.”
A garage sale can be a satisfying way of paring down all the stuff we accumulate over time. But setting one up can be a daunting task. Murphy offered the following tips to help those who want to hold their own garage sale and stay organized in the process:
Step 1: Gather all the stuff
Walk into each room as if you’re going to buy something and look at what you’re not using and want to let got of. Go room by room, putting stuff in boxes and keeping an inventory list. Then decide what goes in garbage or recycling. “Only include garage sale items if it’s something you’d buy again,” Murphy advised. “Before putting the stuff you don’t need in a garage sale, investigate whether you may have treasures that are better to be sold to a private buyer or at auction.”
Step 2: Prepare for the sale
Wash and clean the items you’re planning on selling and fold all the clothing and linens. “No one wants to buy a deep-fry cooker with oil residue,” Murphy said.
Create a pricing system by using colour-coded stickers. Be sure to gather the necessary tables to put everything out, and have your volunteers booked and ready. “You need people to work the sale and keep the flow going if you want to be efficient.”
Step 3: The day of the sale
On the morning of the sale, gather extra bags and boxes for buyers to take home their purchases. Make sure you have spare money (bills and coins) to dole out change when needed.
“Price your items to sell but be ready to negotiate,” Murphy said. “Whatever is not sold, donate. Every municipality has donation drop-off places.”
Garage sales can be a great way to get rid of clutter while connecting with neighbours and members of your community. Putting in the time to plan and organize your sale will only help it be that much more efficient and successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.