Any parent who has planned a family camping trip knows that being organized is the key to a successful getaway. It’s one thing when you’re camping with a partner or friends – if you forget to pack anything, you just figure it out and deal with it. But when it comes to keeping kids happy and comfortable while being in the great outdoors, you really need to ensure you have all the essentials, a few back-ups, and the emergency “what ifs”.
So, who better to ask than real parents who have been camping and know the ins and outs of packing for a family camping trip? Here are some must-haves you need to include:
Well-stocked emergency kit: This should be at the top of your packing list. Ensure it has bug repellant and after-bite cream, Benadryl, and Band-Aids. Parents also said it’s a good idea to have a tick removal kit.
Flashlight and/or headlamp: It can be pretty dark at a campsite, plus these will come in handy for middle-of-the-night potty breaks.
Sun protection: With so much outdoor time, it’s important to have lots of sunscreen on hand along with aloe, which can help treat sunburns and other possible skin ailments. Also pack sunglasses and hats.
Long socks: Not only are they a great defense against ticks when hiking, but they are also good for colder summer nights.
Lots of footwear: Parents know that kids who have comfy feet are also much happier and more content. Pack good comfortable running shoes for longer walks, water shoes for swimming, and slip-on shoes for the shower.
S’mores necessities: This is a no-brainer.
Games: Camping entails a lot of outdoor time, and it can be nice to have a reason to sit for awhile and decompress. A board game is a great solution. It’s also the cure for rainy day blues.
Reusable water bottles: Most campgrounds will have water bottle filling stations throughout the site. It makes staying hydrated that much easier.
Beach toys: Kids love to play in the sand and dirt, and some simple plastic sand toys will provide hours of amusement and entertainment.
Clothesline: You don’t need anything fancy, just a thicker piece of rope or cord that you can string up somewhere. It’s the easiest way to keep wet clothes up and off the ground, and to dry things repeatedly like bathing suits and towels.
Alcohol: This was the one common thing that parents suggested as an “essential” family camping item: a little somethin’ somethin’ for the parents.
You’re welcome.
