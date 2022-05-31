Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 19°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low around 13°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.