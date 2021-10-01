Pierrefonds' Shailene Garnett of CBC's Diggstown talks about Season 3

The hard-hitting Canadian legal drama Diggstown on CBC is back for Season 3 and premieres on October 6th. Created by Floyd Kane, the series has unapologetically portrayed the inequities that they say still exist in Canada’s legal system, and never shies away from delving into issues of class, gender, and race. In fact, Diggstown is one of only five black-led shows created by and for black Canadians, and it features actor Shailene Garnett, who is originally from Pierrefonds.
This season, lead "Marcie Diggs" (played by Vinessa Antoine) and her colleagues at Halifax Legal Aid, including social worker "Iris Beals" (played by Garnett), continue their exploration of social justice issues such as birth alerts, long-term care during the pandemic, and how police ignore or neglect sexual assault cases (especially among women of colour). She conducted a phone interview with The Suburban from her home in Los Angeles.
Tell us about the new season of Diggstown.
It’s picking up from our lives from the 2020 fiasco [COVID] and viewers will see the dynamics of the relationships really forge. We are really digging deeper into harder stories that we didn’t tell before.
What has it been like to work on such a cutting-edge show?
It’s a complete privilege to work on Diggstown.
How was it filming during the pandemic?
I have mixed emotions about it all. On the one side, it was a bit challenging, but on the other side I felt very lucky and very grateful to have a job to return to. We filmed in Halifax where we were all physically situated so the cast was living closely together, and because we weren’t traveling back and forth, we were all there at the same time and spent a lot more time together. We did things like “family outings” to the beach. It 100% helped me through it because the lockdown and weather and all was taking its toll on me.
Where are you originally from?
I’m from the West Island and spent the bulk of my childhood in Pierrefonds where I went to elementary school. Now I go back and forth between Toronto and LA.
Do you ever visit Montreal?
I don’t come back as much as I’d like to, but I still have family there. And when I do come back, I always get poutine – that’s a no-brainer. I also loved Le Pionnier in Pointe-Claire Village [which has closed] – it held a special place to my family for so long and was a go-to spot for us to hang out and reconnect. And in NDG I love the Jamaican restaurant Mango Bay because I’m half Jamaican. LA has a lot of diverse foods but when I go back to Montreal, I like to make a point to get a proper food!
