Path along the Lachine Canal to be groomed all winter

Parks Canada recently announced that the path at the Lachine Canal — linking the Lachine, LaSalle, Le Sud-Ouest, and Ville-Marie boroughs — will be groomed almost over its entire 13 km length this winter. To be specific, this means the stretch between Lock No. 5 at chemin du Musée to the Old Port of Montréal (Peel Basin/ rue de la Commune).
The Parks Canada team will also groom the path on both sides of the canal between the Atwater Market and Old Montréal.
Winter cyclists, those who prefer fat bikes, snowshoe enthusiast, runners, and plain old place-one-foot-in-front-of-the-other walkers will have a regularly groomed path on which to do their thing. During the cold season, restrooms will also be open for use at particular locations along the trail, near Hangar 1825 as well as at the Notre-Dame wayside stop in Le Sud-Ouest borough.
The trail will also be dotted with approximately 50 garbage cans. The City of Montréal and its boroughs have also lent their support.
