Did you know that Parks Canada has nine Historic Sites located within a two-hour drive from Montreal? Here are two of them that you don’t want to miss out on this summer:
Grand reopening of Fort Lennox National Historic Site
Located on Île aux Noix in the Richelieu River, Fort Lennox National Historic Site is only an hour away from Montreal. After a few years of closure due to major restoration work, particularly on its emblematic officers' barracks, this British fortification built between 1825 and 1829 presents a brand-new exhibition that will immerse visitors between the past and the present.
The visit begins with a short boat trip to reach the island. Then, through the various exhibitions and free or guided activities, visitors are invited to discover at their own pace the history of the families who succeeded one another. The site is also an ideal place to let the children frolic and a haven of peace for a walk or a picnic by the water. A perfect getaway for a family day out!
Information: parks.canada.ca/lennox
Fire up your visit with nature, art and stories at the Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site
Visit the remains of the first industrial community in the country thanks to Parks Canada's Forges du Saint-Maurice National Historic Site.
First, come and attend the multimedia presentation depicting the village in 1845, combining projections on a large screen and special effects on a miniature model. Then, heat it up and dive into the world of the blast furnace workers by taking part in the immersive experience, 1600°C trial by fire. Follow the instructions of the master iron founder and try to achieve all the steps of the cast-iron manufacturing process.
Finally, after shovelling, loading and skimming, relax along the outdoor walking path newly punctuated with works of art. You will have access to one of the most beautiful places in Trois-Rivières to view the Saint-Maurice River. It's definitely a riverside site you won't want to pass up.
Information: parks.canada.ca/forges
For more information, visit parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs
