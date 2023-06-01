Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.