For more than five decades, Parc Safari has been delighting families with their myriad of attractions, from the hundreds of animals they house to the Discovery Pavilion where families can learn more about the environment as well as conservation, and everything in between.
For the summer of 2023, Parc Safari is going to be bigger and better than ever, with the opening of their new Tropical Oasis waterslide park as well as their constantly expanding environmental awareness projects.
“Fifty years ago, we were not speaking of environmental concerns with respect to the weather getting warmer, or about endangered species living in areas close to us like the Arctic where the melting of the ice caps could be a big threat,” said Jean-Pierre Ranger, CEO of Parc Safari. “Today, we may not have the power to completely change the way we live, but we are elevating and contributing to awareness. A place such as the Tropical Oasis may not be an evident place where one can expect to learn something, but what we have done with this waterpark is theme it.”
Visitors can float down the Nile River from Lake Victoria all the way to the Mediterranean Sea and take in well-known sites along the way. There are miniature replicas of the Dian Fossey Garden (for the late American primatologist who contributed to the protection of mountain gorillas), a reproduction of the dyke on the Blue Nile (a hydroelectrical dam that produces electricity), there’s the Nubian Desert, and further down you’ll encounter the Valley of the Kings (built by the only pharaoh who was a woman). Finally, there’s the Great Pyramid of Giza, which is the largest of the pyramids. “This attraction allows us to give a little bit of information on geography, history, and countries like Sudan, Egypt, and Uganda.”
Guests will love playing on the three new slides of the Tropical Oasis, which are bigger than those at the Dolphin Lagoon. They worked with specific development teams that focused on history, geography, and environmental concern when designing the attraction, much like the teams that helped create the chain of successful Disney parks. Their Discovery Pavilion is developing all the time as well. “The kids think, ‘I’d like to be Chris Hadfield and work with Elon Musk,’” Ranger said. “Maybe we will turn on the switch of a new Beethoven or Guy Laliberté or Albert Einstein.”
In a constant effort to leave less of a carbon footprint, Parc Safari recently purchased electrical vehicles to replace the gas-powered ones they were using. There are nine new 50-passenger buses they call “bush trucks” that offer amazing intimate views of the animals and their habitats. They are roomy as well as comfortable and Parc Safari plans to double the fleet by next summer. “They take people on a five-kilometre drive where you get very close to the animals and can see them and take pictures,” Ranger said. “The seating is very elegant and it’s very quiet. This service is offered for a small fee ($25 max for a family), so it’s affordable to everybody to take a guided tour on an adventure safari.”
These recent investments into expanding their water park, purchasing electrical vehicles, and continuing their efforts to educate and be proactive about environmental issues, represents an evolution. “We are a product for families, not just children. We are for families who want to spend a full day out in a safe and interactive environment where no one is standing around twiddling their thumbs,” Ranger explained. “For 50 years, we’ve tried to develop a family-oriented park not unlike what Walt Disney did when he built Disneyland in California and then eight times over. We’re offering an authentic full day out, and when the parents drive back home, the kids are asleep in the car.”
For more information on Parc Safari, visit their website www.parcsafari.com, or call 450-247-2727.
