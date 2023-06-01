Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, has always been about the animals that live there — species living in their natural habitats with acres upon acres of land to roam freely. In many ways, it isn’t the people who are running the park but it’s the animals, and the guests are visitors on their territory. “Originally, the park was conceived as a place to discover the wildlife of North America in a grandiose natural site in the Outaouais region,” explained Marketing Manager Claudine Jolicoeur about the park that first opened its doors in 1991. “Gradually, the initial vision was expanded to develop and improve, all in a pioneering spirit with respect for nature and all that it contains.”
Over time, Parc Omega started highlighting the contribution of the First Nations in Quebec: there’s an area dedicated to them called the First Nations Trail, while the history, culture, and the heritage of colonization are all represented in the Land of the Pioneers. Today Parc Omega is situated on more than 2,000 acres of sprawling, beautiful land. “One thing led to another, and in addition to our 12-kilometre car safari, the park has added several activities, walking trails, animal presentations, various conservation projects as well as accommodations,” Jolicoeur said.
There are different overnight options to choose from: ready-to-camp sites, pod habitats and accommodations like spacious cabins, chalets and lodges that allow you to actually sleep in the heart of a wolf pack, offering up-close-and-personal experiences with the wolves. Starting in September 2023, new Suites to sleep with wolves and bears will be available. Reservations for this unique experience have already begun. “The entire Parc Omega project, down to the smallest details, was conceived and carried out in a creative spirit, involving artists, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs, themselves bearers of the region’s living traditions.”
When you visit, be sure to check out their suspension bridge where you can stroll from tree to tree on an aerial course. Stop by the Park House too for a quick bite and discover their speciality food store that offers a large selection of local produce.
What really sets Parc Omega apart are its large species, all of whom live in their natural habitat. “They have a certain amount of freedom, and the different cohabitations encourage them to maintain healthy and natural behaviours,” Jolicoeur said. “During the car excursion, visitors learn not only about animals and nature but also about Quebec and Canadian culture and history through different activities.”
These include presentations at the grey wolf observation — an activity that is available year-round — as well as their aerial boardwalk. There are a number of picnic areas and guests can visit their farm. There is also an on-site restaurant, OmegaBon, which overlooks Bird Lake. It’s the ideal place to enjoy a delicious meal that has been inspired by different cultures and is made from local and seasonal ingredients.
“The park is also differentiated by its rigorous accreditation in terms of animal health, including Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA),” Jolicoeur added. “At the park, visitors and staff are guests on the territory of the animals that live here, as in the wild. A visit to the park is an immersion into the heart of nature, culture, and the history of Quebec.”
For more information on Parc Omega, visit www.parcomega.ca or call 819-423-5487
