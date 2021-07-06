Parc Jean-Drapeau's La Guinguette a new outdoor refreshment area along the river

On Saturday July 3, Parc Jean-Drapeau officially opened a new outdoor refreshment area called La Guinguette. The public space, located in the river shuttle dock zone on Île Sainte-Hélène and created in collaboration with the lighting specialist La Lutinerie, invites visitors to take back the banks of the Saint Lawrence River and enjoy the setting.
La Guinguette includes dining tables, temporary swings, ping-pong tables, stages for hosting outdoor shows and a luminous decor which creates a fabulous evening ambiance.
With the vegan restaurant set up on the site, visitors can enjoy unique food offering which includes burgers, tapas, churros and waffles. A program featuring a variety of activities, including comedy nights, workshops on sustainable development and musical performances, add to the entertainment package.
"Parc Jean-Drapeau is delighted to be able to offer its users a renewed summer program with safe and innovative places such as La Guinguette," stated Isabelle Bonneau, Director General of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. "This outdoor refreshment area, which has been ingeniously set up, will enable visitors to unwind and relax for a few hours in a charming setting that affords a unique view of downtown Montréal. The ephemeral facility is in line with Parc Jean-Drapeau's 2020-2030 vision of the future, which is aimed at again becoming a destination park, an accessible and accommodating place, and it will also allow us to test out some of the facilities with our clientele for our future projects."
Along with the new food offering available at La Guinguette, the Parc also announced the opening of Ste-Hélène | Bistro-terrasse at Espace 67 starting. The large terrasse located near the Jean-Drapeau subway station, provides another place for people to sit down for a drink with friends or have a meal with the family.
— Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
— https://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/
— AB
