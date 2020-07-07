Parc Jean-Drapeau gears up for the 2020 summer season

In the wake of recent announcements about the gradual resumption of activities in the province, Parc Jean-Drapeau is now providing visitors with a diversified program and move forward with the reopening of many of its facilities.
In a time of pandemic and physical distancing, the Parc represents an ideal playground with its vast green spaces, in the heart of the Saint Lawrence River.
As of July 6, sports federations and their members will be able to go back to their bodies of water in the Olympic Basin for canoe-kayaking and rowing, two water sports that have been deemed safe in the current context, as long as they are done solo.
Meanwhile, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has been accessible since May 23, once Ile Notre-Dame reopened, and it is already accommodating many cyclists, inline skaters and triathletes for training sessions, in a safe environment. The Circuit and Basin will be playing host to the Esprit Triathlon de Montréal 2020 event on September 12-13.
Resumption of activities is also occurring at Écorécréo, which offers bike, Segway, tandem and quadricycle rentals: it’s another way to explore the Parc and its many biking trails. The rental booth is located near the Jean-Drapeau subway station exit.
The Trekfit outdoor training circuit, composed of 17 modules, is open again and is located near the Aquatic Complex. The climbing wall has also reopened; it has been in operation since Saturday, June 27.
For citizens seeking an escape from the city, Parc Jean-Drapeau has a wide range of entertaining options to reconnect with nature and cultural heritage. The Sentier des îles, a trail through the islands, invites you to discover its cultural richness. The ground-route treks will enable you to get a first-hand look at the features which make Parc Jean-Drapeau a historic jewel of the City of Montréal. Further enhancing the outing is a Portrait sonore guided docu-sound tour that takes you along on a discovery of the Parc’s public art collections, with 15 original compositions by musicians from the province’s local music scene, which sharpens the senses and, in a very personal way, injects new life into these magnificent works of art.
Parc Jean-Drapeau is also the host of the vestiges of the Floralies Gardens, a Montréal mainstay with its gorgeous flowers, many species of trees and its lagoons, all of which are interspersed with awesome public art works.
After the trek, visitors can cool off in the water mist area and take a rest at Espace 67 – where tables and chairs have been set up near the restaurant Pavilion and along the river walkway. Incidentally, a food offering is now available at the Parc, just right for a ready-made picnic. You can find two take-out service stations:
- Restaurant Pavilion – Espace 67 (île Sainte-Hélène)
- Mobile kiosk – next to the Pavillon de la Tunisie (île Notre-Dame)
Meanwhile, the Parc’s cultural offering is also enhanced by the Stewart Museum, which has been reopened since June 25, offering a unique program in compliance with the required health and safety measures.
Just a few steps from home, Parc Jean-Drapeau offers a wealth of green spaces and attractions along the Saint Lawrence River, making it a one-of-a-kind place in Canada. Easily accessible by the subway, use of public transportation to get to the Parc is strongly recommended to make your trip an even more enjoyable experience.
To find out all of the programming information and learn more about the details of Parc Jean-Drapeau’s infrastructures reopening, please check our website and social media or go to our Information Pavilion – which will officially open to the public on July 4.
— Parc Jean-Drapeau
AB
