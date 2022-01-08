Outdoor activities to do with your kids this winter

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low -12°C. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low -13°C. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.