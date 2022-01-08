Outdoor activities to do with your kids this winter

Many of us are dreading another pandemic winter cooped up at home. But instead of worrying, now is the time to plan some fun things to do with the family outside the house when it’s cold or snowy.
Here are some creative ideas kids and parents are sure to love:
Embrace friluftsliving
We’ve all heard of hygge, the Danish idea of a cozy home. This year, you can try another Scandinavian concept called friluftsliv. Part of Norwegian culture, it literally means “free air life” and is all about being one with nature even when the weather isn’t ideal. Go for a walk in the park and pay attention to your surroundings, whether it’s the soft song of winter birds or the beauty of a fresh snowfall.
Try something new
There are plenty of fun winter sports we’ve heard of but never given a try. Why not challenge the whole family to explore a new activity? Curling, snowshoeing and ice fishing are easy enough for almost all ages and can be quickly learned while practicing social distancing. Not feeling too sporty? You can try snow sculpting or painting a gorgeous wintry landscape.
Go on a local road trip
While a vacation to a tropical beach may be out of the question, there are many beautiful and exciting places to explore in your own province. Whether it’s a day trip or weekend getaway, look for something an hour or two away that piques your interest, like a vast lake, hiking trail or frozen waterfall.
— News Canada
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.