It’s become a rite of passage for music loving Montrealers as well as visiting out-of-towners to descend upon the grounds of Parc Jean-Drapeau for three non-stop days of music. Shoes get muddy, fans get dusty, but it’s all a part of the unique experience that is Osheaga.
Every summer, Parc Jean-Drapeau becomes a heartbeat of music, with live bands hitting one of several stages with their unique sounds and captivating audio-visual displays. This year, the event is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a lineup that’s sure to appeal to a wide range of musical tastes. Headliners like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar (whose protege and cousin Baby Keem will also perform as well for his own set) will be joined by some of the top talent in the musical world, including Lil Yachty, the U.K.’s Fred again.., Kim Petras, The National, and The Flaming Lips, who first hit the Osheaga grounds in 2006 and will be performing their album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety. Osheaga is running from August 4-6.
In the hip hop realm, Lil Yachty will be promoting his new album, Let’s Start Here, with a not-to-be-forgotten performance, along with Jersey-born Dominican singer and rapper 070 Shake, UK rappers Central Cee, and Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$, (who sold out MTELUS at last year’s Montreal Jazz Festival). Indie rock artists are also at the forefront of the lineup: Fat Possum recording artist Soccer Mommy will be there as well as Dope Lemon (which is a side project of Angus Stone of Angus & Julia Stone fame), Japanese Breakfast, and Asbury Park’s Fletcher. Canadian acts like Timmins, Ontario Juno nominee Preston Pablo, pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen, punk sensation pup, bass powerhouse Rezz, and bbno$ (who recently had a massive hit, “Edamame”) will also be on-hand to represent homegrown musical talent.
Even though Osheaga wraps up at 11pm every night, they have scheduled a number of after parties that will take place. A listing of these parties at various venues like Place Bell in Laval and Fairmount Theatre downtown are on their website.
A few things to keep in mind when attending Osheaga:
Consider a few means of transportation to get to and from the concert site. Jean-Drapeau is accessible by car, bike, ferry, bus, metro, and walking. If you decide to take public transit, the yellow line of the STM’s metro system will lead you to the Jean-Drapeau station, right next to the site of the festival.
Children can attend. Osheaga is open to all ages, and kids under 10 get in free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Be sure to prepare for different weather conditions. Osheaga is a rain-or-shine event, so whether it’s sunny and hot (load up on sunscreen!), chilly, or it’s raining (pack a poncho), the show will go on. There are lockers that you can rent to store any personal belongings that you bring.
Stay hydrated. Osheaga will allow you to bring in one reusable water that can be filled at different water stations located across the festival site. There will also be a variety of food and drink concessions on sale.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase one-day passes or tickets for the entire three-day festival. They are available online.
Dress the part. Go to the Osheaga online boutique to buy a few of their branded items, some of which commemorate their 15th anniversary.
