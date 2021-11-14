Operation Nez Rouge hits the road as of Nov. 26

Operation Nez Rouge (Red Nose) recently launched its 38th annual safe ride campaign, which will be held from November 26 to December 31, 2021. This year, the safe ride service will be available in more than 20 communities in the province of Quebec, offering an additional option to get home safe and marking the resumption of holiday festivities.
After a year off the road, the organization is happy to be back and provide an additional option for Quebeckers to get home safe. This holiday tradition will not only contribute to making roads safer, but it will also help provide financial support to local youth and amateur sports organizations.
“We really look forward to seeing our volunteers again and recapturing the friendly spirit that is cornerstone to our movement,” says Jean-Marie De Koninck, Founding President of Operation Nez Rouge. “Operation Nez Rouge has become a holiday tradition, and we are confident that volunteers and clients will be back for our 38th annual campaign,” he adds.
Safety first
Nez Rouge will continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and apply sanitary measures in force during the campaign. Amongst such measures, a new one has recently been added: volunteers will now have to present a valid vaccine passport.
Surgical masks will be supplied and wearing them will be mandatory inside headquarters as well as inside vehicles, for both volunteers and clients. Measures will include physical distancing, frequent sanitizing of hands and surfaces, proper ventilation in vehicles, as well as symptom taking and keeping a register.
These measures will contribute to the safety of volunteers and clients, and will allow Nez Rouge to continue prioritizing prevention and safety while keeping the friendly and inclusive nature of its tradition.
Operation Nez Rouge could not pursue its mission without the support of the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).
“Throughout the last 38 years of cooperation, the fruitful relationship that we have built contributes to improving road safety in the province. Together, we pursue a common objective: working to change the behavior of Quebeckers when it comes to impaired driving,” says Éric Santerre, Director, Road Safety Strategies and Partnerships with SAAQ. “Impairment can be caused alcohol or drugs, but it can also be caused by fatigue. Therefore, if your loved ones are not in a condition to get behind the wheel, help them make the right choice by calling Operation Nez Rouge.”
Operation Nez Rouge is a non-profit organization with a mission to encourage responsible behaviour with regards to impaired driving, in a non-judgmental manner.
