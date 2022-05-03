Ode to Mom: A Pierrefonds family’s musical Mother's Day tradition

For my first Mother’s Day my son was a little over a month old. We were overtired and tired some more. The night before Mother’s Day, my hubby sneakily plucked some of my neighbour’s tulips and crafted a card with my son’s footprint (and crazy over-protective new parents that we were, he used olive oil to make the print instead of ink or paint since it was “natural”).
Over the years on Mama’s Day, I’ve seen a lot of breakfast in bed posts with moms proudly displaying the paper flowers or handprint art they’ve received. I miss the daycare breakfasts that used to be hosted. But one of my favourite Mother’s Day traditions is one that doesn’t involve my own family. It’s going onto social media to check out the latest music video made by Ben Pattison and his four kids for their wife and mom, Allison Weigensberg.
For as long as I can remember (they’ve been doing it since 2015), Ben has played guitar while the kids sing and dance to an original song that they all come up with together, and they give it to Weigensberg who then posts it online for everyone to see. I’m not the only one who waits for this video on Mother’s Day – the family has amassed quite a following!
“Alli and I have reached this point where it’s hard to come up with stuff to do every year that’s different,” Pattison said. “I can go out and spend a lot of money on something, but why? So, I thought, What can I do that doesn’t cost anything and can incorporate the kids and be fun and different and special?”
Eight years ago, Pattison and his two kids created the first video. “The concept hasn’t changed that much – I come up with the riff and sit with the kids and we brainstorm about things we love about mom. Then I make it rhyme.”
The first video featured their two oldest children, Connor, and Ava, and have since incorporated daughter Emma and son River. They range in age from 11-1. “It’s a huge hit with Alli. And after that she said, ‘You know you have to do this every year!’ She loves it and it’s a real tradition now.”
The kids love doing it as well. “They are all into it and they know that mom loves it,” Pattison said. “Ava has always been outgoing, and Connor is the reserved one but still wants to do it. They definitely like it.” He then teased, “We’re on the verge of adolescence though, so check back with me in in a couple of years!”
I was lucky enough to meet these four little rockstars over Zoom for a quick pre-Mother’s Day chat. River isn’t yet at talking age, but six-year-old Emma was excited to tell me how she sometimes uses a percussion instrument in some of the songs. She also laughed with her family about an impromptu song lyric she added one year about “apples in the bed.” “Sometimes we put jokes into the video, and when we show it to my mom, she loves that part,” older sister Ava said.
Connor, who is 11, will be debuting his guitar-playing skills in this year’s Mother’s Day video. “Even though I’m the oldest it’s more my dad who leads everyone,” he explained. “He is going to show me all the chords.”
The music videos have not only become the cutest form of entertainment for Weigensberg, myself, and other moms on Mother’s Day, but they have also become a treasured yearly memento for this family.
“The end result is always a homerun,” Pattison said. “I think that for us, with the template there, it’s a lot of work but it’s a low-cost solution for Mother’s Day. It’s something where we have fun watching the videos from previous years. And then we will have this entire video of all the kids growing up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.