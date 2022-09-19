No, you can’t say whatever you want on social media

Cyberbullying is a growing phenomenon, especially among young adults. But people can end up in court for posting threatening or insulting messages online.
What is cyberbullying?
Cyberbullying means bullying someone using a technology like social media. It can be a crime to bully someone on social media, even though you won’t see the word “cyberbullying” in the Criminal Code. For example, someone can report online messages, posts, or comments to the police if these messages cause them to fear for their safety or the safety of their loved ones. They can also report public posts or comments that are verbally abusive or intended to harm their reputation.
Someone can also sue the person cyberbullying them in civil court for publishing these kinds of posts or comments. In this case, a court could order the person who publicly posted insults or rumours online to pay the person they cyberbullied for the harm they caused this person.
What factors does a civil court consider?
In a civil case about publicly posting insults or rumours online, the court considers whether the person behind these posts was at fault. Would a reasonable person have published those kinds of posts in that situation? The court also considers what harm the posts caused to the person being cyberbullied.
Here’s an example from a recent case. Someone insulted members of his family and spread rumours about them in TikTok videos. For example, he said that their home was unsafe for their children and that one of them had been accused of a serious crime in the past.
These family members sued him in civil court. He was ordered to pay them $16,000 for the harm he caused them.
The court decided that the videos were intended to harm the family members’ reputations and could cause other people to think badly of them. These videos also caused the family members to experience anxiety, trouble sleeping, and fear that the videos would come back to haunt them in the future.
What’s the bottom line? Think twice before you post something on social media!
Éducaloi is a neutral and independent organization whose mission is to explain the law to Quebecers in everyday language and enhance their legal competencies. For more information, visit their website.
