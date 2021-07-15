Next on We’re All In This Together: The Flamboyant World of Drag with Barbada

The next episode of We're All In This Together this Together, the web series for seniors put together by The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) and Seniors Action Quebec, is The Flamboyant World of Drag with Barbada, a behind-the-scenes look at Montreal's legendary Cabaret Mado! The episode premiers this Friday July 16 at 6:30 pm.
A music teacher by day and famed drag queen by night, Sébastien Potvin (a.k.a. Barbada) shares his deep knowledge of drag, including make-up tips, how to develop a drag character, a sizzling live performance and his passion to promote inclusivity and accepting differences with children and the community.
To watch a clip of the episode, click here.
We’re All in This Together is an 18-episode web-series designed especially for seniors. Directed by award-winning, Montreal-based filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, each bi-weekly episode, which began airing in late December 2020, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy with a gentle reminder that we are all in this together.
Episodes released so far, and available for anyone to enjoy, can easily be found on YouTube (Search for “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search for "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec").
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community. Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The groups acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec.
— The English Language Arts Network (ELAN)
— https://www.quebec-elan.org/
— Seniors Action Quebec
