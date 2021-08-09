New public health measures come into force August 9 affecting travel to Canada

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S) citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter Canada for non-essential reasons, such as tourism, however these individuals must:
1) be fully vaccinated — having received the full series of a vaccine, or combination of vaccines, accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
2) be residing in and travelling from the U.S.
3) have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken in the U.S. (antigen tests are not accepted);
4) be asymptomatic;
5) submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN [ https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan.html?utm_campaign=cbsa-asfc-covid19-21-22&utm_source=media&utm_medium=email&utm_content=exemptions_aug21_en43 } , including proof of vaccination in English or French;
6) be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,
7) take a test on arrival, if required.
Additional measures will also take effect on August 9, including allowing discretionary travel for fully vaccinated French citizens who reside in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and have only been in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the United States or Canada 14 days before their arrival in Canada.
As well, U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are habitual residents of Hyder (Alaska), Northwest Angle (Minnesota) or Point Roberts (Washington) will be eligible to enter Canada to carry out everyday functions and access goods and services within their neighbouring Canadian communities, regardless of vaccination status, so long as they remain in those communities while in Canada.
Government approved accommodation (GAA) will also be eliminated for all travellers.
Mandatory pre-arrival molecular test result
Travellers eligible to enter Canada continue to be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. They must provide proof of their test result to a Government of Canada official at the border. Antigen tests are not accepted.
Mandatory submission of information including digital proof of vaccination via ArriveCAN
Fully vaccinated travellers must submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using ArriveCAN (mobile app or by signing in online) within 72 hours before arriving at the border (or when entering Canada by marine mode). A new version of ArriveCAN will be released on August 9, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Importantly, individuals travelling on or after August 9 should submit their information after this time. Travellers using the App must ensure they have the most up-to-date version available in the Google Play Store or the App Store for iPhone as of August 9th.
If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.
Travellers who are unable to show their ArriveCAN receipt – either on their mobile device or a printed copy – will not be allowed to board their flight. In addition to their ArriveCAN receipt, travellers must retain a copy (paper or electronic) of their proof of vaccination and the originals of any certified translations available for verification at the border and for 14 days following their entry to Canada.
New border testing surveillance program for fully vaccinated travellers
All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, still require a pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result. However, effective August 9, there will be a modification to the current testing approach for fully vaccinated travellers at the border to a surveillance program.
Fully vaccinated travellers will not need to take a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. All travellers who are randomly selected for the border testing surveillance program must complete the mandatory testing requirements. Failure to do so may result in fines. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers.
Vaccinated parents travelling with unvaccinated children
Effective August 9, unvaccinated children under 12 years of age of fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians will be exempt from quarantine that will allow them to accompany their parents/guardians, provided they follow enhanced public health measures.
Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-17 and dependent children (18+) due to a mental or physical condition are permitted to enter Canada with their fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians, but are subject to the 14-day quarantine.
All unvaccinated children (except those under 5 years of age) will remain subject to the day 1 and day 8 testing requirements. Provinces and territories may have more stringent rules around people who have recently returned from travel.
Get informed and be prepared
Before heading to the border, travellers should inform themselves and fully understand their obligations by ensuring their eligibility to enter Canada and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada Web page. [ https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restrictions/covid-vaccinated-travellers-entering-canada?utm_campaign=cbsa-asfc-covid19-21-22&utm_source=media&utm_medium=email&utm_content=exemptions_aug21_en41 ]
On September 7, provided that Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remains favourable, the Government of Canada intends to allow discretionary (non-essential) travel by travellers from any country who have been fully vaccinated with Government of Canada-accepted vaccines at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements. More information will be made available soon.
— Canada Border Services Agency
— AB
