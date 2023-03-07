New important tax changes to take note of

Tax season is upon us, and there are several tax changes that have come into effect for the 2022 tax year at both levels of government. Some of these are combined with figures for the 2023 year and others are for 2022 alone. It’s important that those who are filing their taxes be aware of these changes, as they can benefit groups including homeowners, seniors, renters, parents, and those who have disabilities, to name just a few.
In the 2022 budget, the government proposed the introduction of the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account (FHSA), which is a new registered plan that would give prospective first-time home buyers the ability to save $40,000 on a tax-free basis. This is much like a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) where contributions would be tax-deductible, and withdrawals to purchase a first home — including from investment income — would be non-taxable, like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). One of the key design features of the FHSA is including an $8,000 annual contribution limit in addition to a $40,000 lifetime contribution limit. “To be eligible, you have to be considered a first-time home buyer, which is somebody who hasn’t lived in a home they own in the current or prior three years,” explained UFile’s Gerry Vittoratos. “A lot of people are interested in this because it means they can start now.”
Another federal change that could affect homeowners is the Home Accessibility Tax Credit (HATC). It is a non-refundable credit that allows you to claim renovation expenses that make the home more accessible. It is for people 65 and older, or adults eligible for a disability amount. “You can claim up to $20,000, which is doubled from last year,” Vittoratos said.
Also on the federal side, the Canada workers benefit (CWB) is another refundable credit that can help individuals and families who are working and earning a low income. It has two parts: a basic amount and a disability supplement.
Parents who have children younger than 12 and have incurred dental fees not covered by RAMQ or private insurance, plus make less than $90,000, can take advantage of the new Canadian Dental Benefit. It’s a tax-free payment of $260, $390, or $650 that is available for each eligible child, and the benefit is available for two periods. Vittoratos advised, “You have to apply for it through the Canada Revenue Agency website.”
To ease the cost of rent to low-income families, there is the Canada Housing Benefit. Households may be eligible for a tax-free one-time payment of $500 if your income and the amount that you pay in rent qualify.
On the provincial side, new changes include those to the Senior Assistance Tax Credit, and they are quite substantial. “If you’re over 70 and make less than a certain amount, you can get some credits: $4,000 for a couple and $2000 for individuals,” Vittoratos said. “This is ten times the amount from before. And if you’re above those thresholds, you can still qualify but you just get less.”
Tax changes happen annually, and it’s important that people stay on top of these tax changes, he said. “A lot of people don’t realize they are there. The government announces these changes, and they could have benefitted. They just didn’t know about them.”
