New ice rink created at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Parc Jean-Drapeau recently enhanced its winter programming with the creation of an 700x10 ft ice rink for skaters only, which has been available since February 20. The oval-shaped rink is located in the heart of Espace 67 and completes the Radio-Canada OHdio refrigerated rink offer, which has been in place since December.
Radio-Canada has also set up an elaborate Mitt-Warmer which allows you to warm your hands in cold weather.
Parc Jean-Drapeau reminds everyone that equipment rental is available on-site and that all of the activities — tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing and fat biking trails, as well as cross-country skiing — are free.
The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau made sure to include sustainable development at the heart of its winter programming, including the Leave No Trace program, to promote healthy coexistence between natural environments and the activities that take place on the site. Users are invited to respect the seven ethical principles of the outdoors proposed by Leave No Trace Canada.
Easily accessible by the subway, use of public transportation to get to the Parc is strongly recommended. For complete details visit https://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/
— Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
— AB
