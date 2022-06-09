New Costco Wholesale Business Centre opens in Anjou

Costco Wholesale opened its sixth Canadian Business Centre on Wednesday, June 8. Located at 7373 Rue Bombardier in the east end borough of Anjou, the 134,000-plus square-foot facility has created more than 50 local jobs and a heap of convenience for local businesses.
This new Business Centre is the sixth of its kind in Canada and follows the success of the those launched in Scarborough, Ont. in March 2017; Saint-Hubert, Que. in September 2020; and Ottawa, Ont., Edmonton, Alta, and St. Catharines, Ont. last spring. It is part of a Costco national expansion plan, with additional Costco Business Centre locations planned to open across Canada.
Open to all Costco members, the Business Centre concept is vastly different from the traditional Costco warehouse, with more than 70 per cent of the product offerings unique to the Business Centre and targeted to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.
The new Anjou Centre offers more than 3,000 high-quality items, targeted at restaurants, convenience/grocery stores and offices — from bulk food items, commercial kitchen wares and cleaning supplies, to office furniture, coffee needs and everything in between. Examples include 16-litre jars of canola oil, a variety of large format packages (up to 25 kilograms) of flour and sugar, 36-kilogram Parmigiano wheels, 10-kilogram jars of peanut butter and 18.9-litre containers of maple syrup. Other exclusive items include commercial meat slicers, mixers, and food processors.
Business owners will find the same items available both in store and online by visiting Costcobusinesscentre.ca
“We are thrilled to open our doors and offer this new service, which will better respond to the needs of local business owners,” said Marc-André Bally, Senior Vice-President, Costco Wholesale Eastern Canada. “The Costco Business Centre concept is already a resounding success in Quebec and across the country, and we look forward to extending the same benefits to more businesses in Quebec. We hope we will bring many new consumers to discover the benefits of a Costco membership.”
“Costco members will find our product offering to be unique, while always offering great value,” said Louis Santillo, General Manager of the new Business Centre. “This convenient and spacious location will present a vastly different selection of business merchandise – at prices that only Costco Wholesale can offer and with the added bonus of white-glove, next- day delivery service.”
— AB
