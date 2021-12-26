Napoleon’s Year in Review

Montreal Canadiens Face Cover: March 1, 2021

After a hot start to a season, the wheels suddenly fell off.

Montreal Canadiens Face Cover: March 1, 2021

After a hot start to a season, the wheels suddenly fell off.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Volunteer Veterinarian Vaccinators: March 8, 2021

Quebec veterinarians were enlisted to give humans the COVID-19 vaccine.

Volunteer Veterinarian Vaccinators: March 8, 2021

Quebec veterinarians were enlisted to give humans the COVID-19 vaccine.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Legault and Arruda – April 5, 2021

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Dr. Horatio Arruda were clear as mud.

Legault and Arruda – April 5, 2021

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Dr. Horatio Arruda were clear as mud.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Thank You Terry DiMonte – May 24, 2021

Popular CHOM 97.7 radio host Terry DiMonte stepped away from the mic

Thank You Terry DiMonte – May 24, 2021

Popular CHOM 97.7 radio host Terry DiMonte stepped away from the mic.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Residential Schools – May 31, 2021

The remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school.

Residential Schools – May 31, 2021

The remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Canadiens Bandwagon – June 7, 2021

Shockingly, the Canadiens eventually made it to the Stanley Cup finals.

Canadiens Bandwagon – June 7, 2021

Shockingly, the Canadiens eventually made it to the Stanley Cup finals.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Back to School – August 23, 2021

Nervous parents sent their children to school during a pandemic.

Back to School – August 23, 2021

Nervous parents sent their children to school during a pandemic.

Napoleon’s Year in Review

Montreal Shootings – August 30, 2021

An increased number of shootings had taken place in recent weeks.

Montreal Shootings – August 30, 2021

An increased number of shootings had taken place in recent weeks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.