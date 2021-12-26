Napoleon’s Year in Review

Montreal Canadiens Face Cover: March 1, 2021
After a hot start to a season, the wheels suddenly fell off.
Volunteer Veterinarian Vaccinators: March 8, 2021
Quebec veterinarians were enlisted to give humans the COVID-19 vaccine.
Legault and Arruda – April 5, 2021
Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Dr. Horatio Arruda were clear as mud.
Thank You Terry DiMonte – May 24, 2021
Popular CHOM 97.7 radio host Terry DiMonte stepped away from the mic.
Residential Schools – May 31, 2021
The remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school.
Canadiens Bandwagon – June 7, 2021
Shockingly, the Canadiens eventually made it to the Stanley Cup finals.
Back to School – August 23, 2021
Nervous parents sent their children to school during a pandemic.
Montreal Shootings – August 30, 2021
An increased number of shootings had taken place in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.