Multicultural women entrepreneurs’ exhibition a first for the city

On Sunday, Jan. 22, more than two dozen multicultural women entrepreneurs will show off their company’s products and services at the first Montreal Multicultural Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition. The event will be held at the Community Resource Centre located at 6767 Côte Des Neiges, Montreal, Main Ballroom, from 12 to 6 pm.
The variety of multicultural entrepreneurs on hand include authors, beauticians, fashion designers, painters, interior decorators, coffee and tea distributors, makers of Moroccan treats, Caribbean delights and much more.
Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.
The exhibition, which aims to provide much-needed visibility to multicultural women who are actively building their strong economic base in Canada, is presented and produced by four respected businesswomen of different ethnic origins: Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, President of Playmas Montreal; Hosna Razine of HosnaGlow Cosmetics; Selma Régragui of Women in Black; and Nifemi Fagbohun of Montreal Vendors.
“Guardians of strong values, women entrepreneurs have always expressed their will to be part of the strong and homogenous social and economic links. These women deserve to be given a platform to show and express their talent,” says Raeburn-Baynes,
“Through the actions of each of our entities, we have always been able to show how strong and independent women’s commitment was meaningful and how it strongly impacts our society,” says Régragui, Communications Director for the group.
“Entrepreneurship, held and supported by women, is often a successful matter that the whole world believes in. We have the empowerment of women who have the guts to take the challenges as main target,” adds Fagbohun.
The afternoon will include entertainment, vendors market, guest speakers representing successful Montreal-area businesses, fashion shows, beauty workshops, gifts, food and drinks from various countries, and background music provided by a female DJ.
“When a woman entrepreneur fulfils her dreams by creating a small business, she is inclusively active in helping her community socially and economically,” says Razine.
See their promotional video HERE.
— A. Bonaparte
