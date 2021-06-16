As we slowly move into an era we can start calling “post pandemic,” travel options are being considered. RVing and camping has been ranked as one of the safest travel options for 2021, and after a year of being confined to home, people are looking to get outside and rent chalets, go camping, or try RVing for the first time.
RVing has always been a popular mode of travel, but especially so with self-isolating. The best part is, you can rent an RV before taking the plunge and purchasing a recreational vehicle, and even have the owner set it all up for you. That way, when you arrive on-site, the vehicle is connected to electricity and/or plumbing and is ready to go.
“There are so many benefits to renting an RV from a private owner,” said Michael McNaught, COO and President of RVezy, an RV rental marketplace. “Before, it was catered toward a European market where you rent near an international airport and go from there, but now you can get a trailer, motor home, or RV anywhere across North America, and the owner can deliver it right to the campsite and set it up. It’s really opened the market to RV-curious individuals who think it’s an interesting idea but are maybe intimidated by towing or buying a big vehicle. This way, you can try it out and see if you like it without taking on a big risk.”
RVs offer an all-inclusive option for people who still want to travel and get outdoors. Because everything is self-contained, including your own bathroom and cooking facilities, you can isolate or be as public as much as you want.
While RVing saw an upswing last summer as the pandemic took hold of things, it’s seeing just as big of an increase in demand this year.
“Anyone who was reluctant to travel last year isn’t willing to miss out on a second summer,” McNaught said. “We have this new cohort of customers who want to travel and didn’t last year, so demand is surging.”
A common misconception with recreational vehicles is that they are difficult to drive, or additions such as trailers are hard to tow. But McNaught said this isn’t true. “You can jump in a 37-foot bus with a regular driver’s license, the owner takes you for a test drive and shows you how it works to make sure you’re comfortable behind the wheel, and after 5-10 minutes of driving it, most people realize it’s just a big vehicle and much easier to handle than they thought.”
The rental and delivery option is a great way to get your feet wet in RVing and it allows you to explore some of the various provincial and national parks we have close by, as well as some very cool campsites.
“There are some unbelievable parks and campgrounds across the country. I recently found an RV resort where you feel like you’re at an all-inclusive hotel in Cuba with a swim-up bar and palm trees,” he said. “You can have an owner drop the RV off, set it all up, and now it’s like you’re staying in a hotel. You try it out, and if you like it, you can go bigger and better from there.”
A lot of campsites are also very family-friendly and offer a wide range of activities to keep everyone in the family happy. Plus, it’s economical.
“RVing is advantageous cost-wise,” McNaught pointed out. “I was married with three kids and we did a family vacation and rented a cottage. After two days you are required to entertain your kids – they’ve done it all and get bored. The next summer we started RVing. We were paying a quarter of the price and there was always a community of kids with splash pads and playgrounds. My kids liked it so much better.”
