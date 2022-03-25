Poison Prevention Week, which began on March 20 and runs until March 26, was established to draw attention to the causes of poisoning and hopefully prevent them from occurring.
Sadly, it happens way too often. According to the Injury Prevention Centre, which is part of the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta, more than 20,000 Canadians are hospitalized each year because of poisoning.
First Alert Canada, experts in homes safety, provide these simple, life-saving tips to help prevent accidental poisoning.
Alarm your home with the right monitoring tools
The number one cause of accidental poisoning death in Canada is carbon monoxide (CO). This colourless, odourless gas can be given off by common gas appliances in your home or even a running car in an attached garage. The only way to detect this deadly gas is with a CO alarm. CO alarms should be installed on every floor, including the basement, and in or near every sleeping area.
Keep potentially harmful products stored in an area with a lock
Many people are focused on keeping cleaning products out of reach from children, but other hazardous products, such as hand sanitizer, medications, laundry pods and batteries, are often overlooked. Make sure all potentially harmful products are stored in a safe or behind a locked door.
Test for hidden threats
After smoking, radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, according to Statistics Canada. Yet, while awareness is growing, many people are still unaware of the dangers of leaving radon undetected. A testing kit, such as the First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit, is a convenient way to detect hazardous radon levels inside the home. Set the kit out for 24 hours and then mail it to the specified address for results.
Know and use the poison control number
It's essential to locate the contact information for your local poison control center before you need it, so you can keep it readily available. If someone in your house ingests something questionable, call the helpline right away.
— Anthony Bonaparte
— First Alert Canada
