CBC Television’s The Porter debuts February 21
By Anthony Bonaparte — Beginning on Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m., CBC Television will broadcast the world premiere of The Porter. Taking place in the post-war 1920s and set primarily in Montreal’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood, as well as Chicago and Detroit, this eight-episode series tells the story of a group of Black railway porters who, in the face of racial discrimination and professional mistreatment, fought to form North America’s first Black labour union.
Festival de la Voix is excited to be back in person
By Jennifer Cox — A celebration of the human voice, the annual Festival de la Voix is back from March 19 to April 10 with a wide range of concerts and workshops taking place in the West Island at venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, and Hudson. After a few years of virtual shows, they are excited to bring communities and all ages together to enjoy music, once again, in person.
What you need to know when filing your 2021 income taxes
By Jennifer Cox — The deadline to file personal income taxes is April 30, and it has been yet another year of unpredictable circumstances when it comes to income sources, tax credits, and support benefits related to COVID. “There were a lot of changes at the federal level, and in general new things that people should know,” said UFile’s Montreal-based national tax specialist, Gerry Vittoratos. Therefore, it’s important to know when filing your personal income taxes what is new or different.
