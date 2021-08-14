Comic Derek Seguin back to wearing pants again — I recently spoke with Montreal-based stand up comic Derek Seguin prior to the shows he was set to perform at this year’s Just for Laughs MONTREAL festival. A personal favourite of mine, and many others, Seguin has made me laugh every time I have heard or seen him, be it live, on TV, or on his seemingly regular spot on CBC Radio’s, The Debaters. A winner of a few years back of Sirius XM’s Canada’s Top Comic competition, Seguin’s latest album, PanDerek — 1st Wave, was nominated this year for a Juno Award in the Comedy Album of the Year category. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity, but note that since the entire thing was interspersed with laughter, multiply the times I insert (Laughs) by a factor of 10.
Bernard Mendelman: Will Justin get re-elected by a ‘close shave’? — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now beard free. Is this a sign of a pending election? Before Justin grew his beard, you had to go back a long time to recall a Prime Minister of Canada who had a beard, or even sported a moustache. Back to nearly 65 years ago for the almost negligible moustache of Louis St. Laurent, Prime Minister from 1948 to 1957.
