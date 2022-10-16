Visit TheSuburban.com to read full versions of the stories below.
Judie Amyot: Driver’s seat, back seat, ejector seat
If I had to analyze why I often miss the infancy to preteen years of my children’s lives, I would have to honestly conclude that it was all about being in the driver’s seat, with them in the back seat following my lead.
Justine A. Chambers and Laurie Young join forces at the Agora de la danse
Justine A. Chambers and Laurie Young take to the stage of the Agora de la danse to explore a wide range of small gestures linked to resistance in One Hundred More, October 19-22 at Agora de la danse, 1435 De Bleury St. in Montreal.
Daniel Weiner photo exhibit documents Côte-des-Neiges during the pandemic
Montreal photographer Daniel Weiner recently completed Familiar Streets, Extraordinary Times in and Around Côte-des-Neiges, a photo essay documenting the community during the COVID pandemic, on display Oct. 19 to Nov. 4 at TAV College, 6005 Décarie Blvd.
Greenwood’s 21st edition of StoryFest already up and running in Hudson
Greenwood’s StoryFest 2022, the annual Hudson-based literary festival showcasing some of the best of Canadian writing, is already underway and the lineup of authors will continue to stream in until early November.
