Bernard Mendelman: Words worthyBy Bernard Mendelman — Permacrisis has been chosen as Collins Dictionary’s word of the year. It led its annual compilation of 10 words or phrases that reflect our ever-evolving language. It’s a perfect worthy word, considering that 2022 was an imperfect year
The Orchestre Métropolitain and the Chœur Métropolitain celebrate the seasonBy Anthony Bonaparte — Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) and Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin share their love of the holiday season with two upcoming programs: Holiday Melodies (Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 1 and 4 p.m.) and Bach’s Mass in B minor (Dec. 18 at 3:30 p.m.)
More than $500,000 raised for the MIRA FoundationBy Anthony Bonaparte — The eighth edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA foundation raised a total of $500,000. This brings the total amount of donations raised for MIRA, which provides guide dogs and service dogs, to more than $3 million since the launch of this initiative in 2015.
