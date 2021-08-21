Beaconsfield Artist Association hosts another Art in the Park Aug. 21

Now that everyone can finally enjoy time outdoors again, the Beaconsfield Artist Association (BAA) will be hosting another edition of Art in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Centennial Hall Park from 1 to 5 p.m.

To read the full story by Jennifer Cox, look for it online at the new TheSuburban.com

Take a musical summer break on Place des Arts’ esplanade

As part of its program called Summer Break on the Esplanade, Place des Arts will put the performing arts back in the spotlight by presenting a series of free shows every evening at 5 p.m. — except Sunday and Monday — from August 19 to 28.

For the rest, search for Anthony Bonaparte’s full story, online now at the new TheSuburban.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.