Montreal app connects medical practitioners with patients
By Jennifer Cox — Anyone who has tried to make an appointment at a clinic knows how stressful and long the whole experience can be. The same can be said about going to an emergency room. With healthcare apps, like Avvy, people can seek out medical attention quickly and efficiently, whenever they need it, thereby alleviating wait times and delays in getting basic care.
The Santa Parade comes back to Ste-Catherine St. Nov. 19
By Anthony Bonaparte — The annual Santa Claus Parade is back, baby. Montréal centre-ville, the non-profit business development corporation in charge of these things, made the announcement on November 2, letting everyone know that the biggest holiday-season event in Québec — next to the Boxing Day sales — will return on Saturday, Nov 19, beginning at 11 a.m.
Montreal’s Grand Prix du livre goes to Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch
By Anthony Bonaparte — For only the second time since 1965, the Grand Prix du livre de Montréal, and its accompanying $15,000 grant, was awarded for literary work published in — hold your breath — English. This year’s winner is author Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch for the book The Good Arabs, an English poetry collection published by Metonymy Press.
