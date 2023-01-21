Visit TheSuburban.com to read full versions of the stories below.
Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Deliciously obliviousIt happens all the time and I’m completely unaware of it. I’m sitting, writing in my journal and it gently comes over me. I don’t even know how long it went on for, but I know it happened. Was I unconscious? Did I fall asleep? Where did I go? What happened to me? Is this beyond my control?
FACE graduate Francis Choiniere shares his successful career with studentsAs part Le Mois du français à la CSEM, which is taking place throughout January at the English Montreal School Board, Francis Choiniere returned to FACE School downtown to talk to students about his career.
Plagues of the past have a lot to tell us about current crises: Concordia studyThe 1947 novel The Plague tells the story of a town beset by an outbreak of the bubonic plague. The population experiences a breakdown of civic order, a crumbling trust in institutions and the gradual onset of general paranoia. Sound familiar?
