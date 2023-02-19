Visit TheSuburban.com to read full versions of the stories below.
Black History Month programming filled with artistic, cultural, educational, social and historical activitiesBy Anthony Bonaparte — The 2023 edition of Black History Month is well underway and if you have yet to take in any of the events, there is no time like the present to get the ball rolling. Themed “From darkness to light,” here is just a tiny sample of what is still on the program.
The Maine attractionBy Judie Amyot — Long considered to be the granddaddy of cats, the Maine Coon is possibly the largest domesticated feline and one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, tracing its roots back to the state of Maine where it is the official state cat.
Significant shrinkage
By Bernard Mendelman — One of the most hilarious episodes of Seinfeld takes place in the Hamptons; Jerry’s girlfriend walks in on a naked George Costanza and sees his underwhelming penis size. George recounts this to Jerry, explaining that the pool’s cold water had affected his appearance. Then, Jerry replies by saying, “You mean… shrinkage?” “Yes!” George snaps back. “Significant shrinkage!” Well, lots of other things have also seen significant shrinkage.
Instinctively spring, and lessons in reading the worldBy Suzanne Reisler Litwin — Forget the calendar. Seriously, it gives you a false sense of seasonal security. The calendar is an excellent tool for organizing your time, days, events, and years. However, I find it’s not an accurate tool for understanding the changing seasons.
