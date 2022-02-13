Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
Montreal’s Manny Blu and his punk-country style turning heads in Nashville
By Jennifer Cox — Since moving to Nashville in September 2018, Montrealer and former Lower Canada College-student Manny Blu has been making a name for himself in the country music genre.
Bernard Mendelman: Celebrating Valentine’s Day during COVID-19
By Bernard Mendelman — Because of COVID-19, many of us, again this year, will also feel imprisoned on Valentine’s Day. If distance separates you and your special someone, try a virtual date.
Taking off to the great white north
By Anthony Bonaparte — Getting out and about, breathing fresh air, and connecting with nature instead of remaining cooped up indoors is important for our physical, mental, and emotional well-being
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.