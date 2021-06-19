Living with a crappy, invisible illness — Since my late teens, people have continuously told me I looked younger than my age. As I approach my 40s, I often get told my physical appearance barely changed over the years and that I’m aging well. I may look young on the outside, but I feel like I have the insides of someone twice my age.
Although I look perfectly healthy, I suffer from an invisible illness and rely on medication to keep me stable. There is no cure for my complicated digestive illness which is also an autoimmune disease. If you suddenly see me run off, it’s not because I’m a superhero going to fight crime or attempting to prevent a tragic accident from happening. I fight a different kind of battle. My body is at war with itself. I've been fighting ulcerative colitis for almost 12 years now and tried several medications to treat my chronic illness. I've flared up 13 times so far.
To read Chantal Bellehumeur’s first-person account, look for Living with a crappy, invisible illness, online now at TheSuburban.com
Staycations can be the best vacations — Things this summer are slowly returning to normal but travelling is still a bit spotty, especially with the US border remaining closed. But there’s still lots to see and explore, right here on home turf. Whether you’re looking for some R&R or for a thrill or two, you want to be spoiled or you want a true adventure, there’s a reason people love coming to visit Montreal: because our city is amazing! You should see for yourself.
To see what Jennifer Cox suggest you visit, read Staycations can be the best vacations, online now at TheSuburban.com
