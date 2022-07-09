More features online at TheSuburban.com

Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
Matt Del Vecchio: Valuable resources for caregivers
By Matt Del Vecchio — The role of caregivers becomes increasingly important as our population ages. In fact, approximately one in four Canadians aged 15 and older (almost 8 million people) provided care to a family member or friend with a long-term health condition, a physical or mental disability, or problems related to aging, according to Statistics Canada. Caregivers are usually unpaid. Many times, their role as a caregiver is due to circumstances beyond their control. Most were not formally trained for this important yet often underappreciated role…
I am often asked about resources for caregivers. “I need help before I get sick,” or “I can’t do it anymore,” are common phrases. The following list of potential support options could help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.