More features online at TheSuburban.com

Bernard Mendelman: My Christmas dilemma
By Bernard Mendelman — Being Jewish I find myself under the influence of Christmas. Throughout the city, lawns and doorways are decorated with lighted trees, wreaths, Santas, and reindeers. No other holiday lasts for such a long period of time.
Five steadfast rules for shopping Boxing Day sales
By Jennifer Cox — Boxing Day can be a great way to take advantage of big discounts and deals following the holiday rush. It can also be the perfect time to finally make that big purchase you’ve wanted to do.
Webcast of the Opéra de Montréal’s recent The Mixtape concert available until Jan. 2
By Anthony Bonaparte — The Opéra de Montréal’s La compilation – The Mixtape concert that was presented to a full house in Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on November 21, is now available as a free webcast until Sunday, Jan. 2.
Path along the Lachine Canal to be groomed all winter
By Anthony Bonaparte — Parks Canada recently announced that the path at the Lachine Canal — linking the Lachine, LaSalle, Le Sud-Ouest, and Ville-Marie boroughs — will be groomed almost over its entire 13 km length this winter.
Downtown Montreal a veritable winter wonderland until March 2022
By Anthony Bonaparte — Downtown Montreal has already transformed into an inviting and festive winter destination during this holiday season.
