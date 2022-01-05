More features online at TheSuburban.com

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 0°C. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low -3°C. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.