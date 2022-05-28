Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
John Abbott College inaugurated renovated library
John Abbott College held its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 12 to inaugurate the renovated library. Designed by prize-winning ÉKM architects, the space has retained its historical charm while modern elements were added throughout.
Orchestre classique de Montréal welcomes 200 health care workers to May 27 concert
The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) is adding a concert to its regular season in tribute to Quebec’s health care workers, under the baton of Jacques Lacombe, on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at the Maison Symphonique. A lineup of Canadian opera stars, along with the pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, will join the OCM for an all-Beethoven program.
