Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts and are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
New documentary by Josh Freed explores the science behind facial recognition
By The Suburban staff — The average person can remember about 5,000 faces, including thousands of celebrities we’ve never even met. In Your Face, a new documentary written and directed by Josh Freed — premiering on CBC’s The Nature of Things this Friday, Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. and streaming free on CBC GEM beginning the same day — is all about the science behind our “human superpower” to recognize faces.
Twelfth edition of Luminothérapie syncs light and sound until Feb. 27
By Anthony Bonaparte — I you have yet to trot over to Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles this winter, it would serve you well to do so before February 27 when the 12th edition of Luminothérapie — Quebec’s largest competition for temporary public art installations — is set to come to an end.
