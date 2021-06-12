‘Holy crap, I need that duck!’ — As a section editor of a local newspaper, sifting through hundreds of emails that contain press releases, story suggestions, and queries is a time consuming part of my daily schedule. When I recently received one from a known publicist about a novelty store in Old Montreal that houses Canada’s largest collection of rubber ducks, I rolled my eyes and moved on. But a few minutes later, intrigued by the sheer preposterousness of the idea, I circled back for a deeper look, was stopped in my tracks by something I saw and immediately replied to the publicist. “Hi Catherine. Well, at first I thought this was a joke. I thought I had seen it all. Then I saw the Mister Spock duck and said, “I want that!” Now I’m taking it seriously. Please hook me up for a short telephone interview.”
Read Anthony Bonaparte’s interview with Pam Petropoulos, owner of Le Petit Duck Shoppe, in ‘Holy crap, I need that duck!’ online now at TheSuburban.com
Summer camps have fun and safety in store — This is the second year that camps are planning their programming around COVID protocols, and despite having to keep groups small and ensuring other important safety measures, Montreal day camps have loads of fun, engaging activities planned to keep kids and teens busy all summer long. Find out more from Jenn Cox in Summer camps have fun and safety in store, online now at TheSuburban.com
