More features online at TheSuburban.com

Boil water advisories 101
By Jennifer Cox — If local health officials issue a boil water advisory, it means your community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick. That is why they advise people to boil their tap water in order to ensure it is safe to consume.
There’s plenty going on at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter
By Anthony Bonaparte — The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) recently announced the main components of its winter program, which begins December 18 and runs until; March 6, 2022. All the activities take place in what is dubbed as an easily accessible “one-of-a-kind playground in the middle of the Saint Lawrence River.”
Take a peek at the final frontier at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan
By Anthony Bonaparte — During the holiday season, The Rio Tinto Alcan Planétarium will present two major adventures in space history. The award-winning film Voyager: The Never-Ending Journey, will make its Quebec debut, and on Dec. 22, the planétarium’s team will provide live commentary on the launch of the James Webb space telescope.
