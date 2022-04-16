Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
The new Montréal Insectarium will trigger your Spidey senses
By Anthony Bonaparte — Espace pour la vie and Ville de Montréal recently announced that the grand opening of the new and improved Montréal Insectarium will take place on April 13.
Bike path to the south shore now fully reopened
By Anthony Bonaparte — The bike link connecting Montreal, Saint-Lambert, Île des Soeurs, and Sainte-Catherine is now fully reopened. The announcement was made April 9 by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau.
