Porch piracy: Don’t fall victim
By Jennifer Cox — We’re all spending more time at home, staying distanced and safe from crowded stores, which means we are also buying a lot more online and having it delivered to our homes. Unfortunately, Canadian Security magazine said that the practice of porch piracy (thieves swiping consumer packages from doorsteps before their rightful owners can bring them safely into their homes) is on the rise. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police offers some tips to stave off these thieves.
COVID-19 is no laughing matter…but
By Bernard Mendelman — There is nothing funny about COVID-19, but with what we have been going through — dealing with overwhelming fear, anxiety, loneliness, and grief on a daily basis — we need something to lighten the stress load we’re all experiencing. Humour and some laughter could be just what the doctor ordered.
