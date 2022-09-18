Feature stories that cover lifestyles and the arts are uploaded every day to our website. To stay up to date, or to catch up to what you missed, visit TheSuburban.com to search for and read full versions of the stories below.
Another Fully Accessible Comedy Show takes place Sept. 25
On Sunday, Sept. 25, Access Comedy presents A Fully Accessible Comedy Show at Théâtre Paradox (Paradox Theater), 5959 Monk Blvd., at the corner of Biencourt St. in Montreal. The event is sponsored by hearing care professionals Les Centres Masliah. “We want to give people with disabilities the opportunity to experience a barrier free comedy show,’’ stated Heidy Wager, executive director of Hear Entendre Quebec.
Legacy Fund for the Environment Annual Fundraiser takes place Sept. 15 at Hurley’s Irish Pub
The Legacy Fund for the Environment Annual Fundraiser — co-sponsored by the Green Coalition, the Sierra Club Foundation, the Montreal Canadiens, and the Montreal Alouettes — will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hurley’s Irish Pub, 1225 Crescent St. in downtown Montreal.
