Look up. Look way up: Montreal’s Mural Festival back for 11th edition June 8-18
By Anthony Bonaparte — From June 8 to 18, MURAL will present the 11th edition of its public art festival featuring mural art, musical performances, digital and technological installations and works, and exhibitions on and around Saint-Laurent Blvd.
The Segal Centre’s 2023-2024 theatre season is kind of a big deal
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts launched their 2023-2024 Theatre season in early May with a celebratory toast in their lobby surrounded by Montreal theatre lovers. This season of theatre brings two prestige shows that were presented to audiences on Broadway and two Canadian hits, all at accessible prices.
Loto-Québec’s fireworks festival set to light up the Montreal sky
By Anthony Bonaparte — Starting June 29 and ending August 10, La Ronde, in collaboration with Tim Hortons and Videotron, will present the 37th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec (IFLQ) — simply put, the annual firework competition.
