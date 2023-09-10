Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
Photographer John Zimmerman captures Côte Saint-Luc’s Canada Day 2.0
On Thursday, Aug. 31, the City of Côte Saint-Luc finally held the Canada Day event that was postponed in July. The party took place at Trudeau Park from 4 to 8 pm on the baseball field near the toboggan hill.
MMFA puts its Pop Art collection on display
Take a trip into the fascinating world of Pop art at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA). The Pop of Life! is a rotational presentation of about 70 pieces from the Museum’s collection that are associated with this movement that had a commanding presence in the 1960s and ‘70s.
