What is jazz?
By Jennifer Cox — Over the years, some of music’s biggest talents have graced the stages of Jazz Fest. We asked Montrealers what some of their best memories of the event were.
La Vie en Rosé: Top 10 rosé wines for summer
By Mandi Robertson — It’s my favourite time of year — rosé season. Whether it’s to sip with a straw poolside, or to enjoy at your next BBQ, in no particular order, here are my top 10 rosé wine recommendations for summer 2023:
John Abbott College Foundation celebrates successful golf tournament
John Abbott College Foundation recently announced that it’s annual golf tournament raised a total of $62,500. The premium golfing event brought together donors and sponsors for a day out on the links at the Beaconsfield Golf Club.
