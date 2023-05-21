Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
Bernard Mendelman: What’s in a name?
By Bernard Mendelman — When we come into this world our names are chosen for us. Old Testament names are popular with both Christians and Jews. It’s customary for Jewish parents to name a child after a departed relative, so that their name will live on. Christian parents often name a son with the same name as their father, adding Jr. after it. I’m sure that Vladimir Guerrero is proud to keep Jr. after his father’s name but I wonder how Donald Trump Jr. feels.
St. Raphael’s annual Walk for Dignity raises more than $383,000
The third Walk for Dignity to benefit St. Raphael Palliative Care Home and Day Centre that took place on Sunday, May 7 raised an impressive $383,126. Kicking off National Hospice Palliative Care Week, the intergenerational event took over 400 walkers through the neighbourhoods of Côte-des-Neiges and Outremont. In addition to raising funds to help St. Raphael’s continue to offer its services free of charge to people at the end of life and to their loved ones, the Walk for Dignity, presented by real estate developer Maître Carré, helped raise Montrealers’ awareness about the importance of palliative care.
