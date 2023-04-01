Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of these stories.
Abbas Wahab and his funny friends take over the 3rd Floor Comedy Club Apr. 2By Anthony Bonaparte — Montreal’s 3rd Floor Comedy Club, which I assume is located on the third floor of the building at 2015 Crescent St., will host a Comedy Night with Abbas Wahab & Friends on Sunday, Apr. 2 at 7 p.m. Wahab, a comedian, actor and host, has been a staple of the Toronto comedy scene for nearly a decade. Born in Sudan, Wahab, 31, came to Canada with his parents at age six, settling at the time in London, Ontario and the immigrant experience plays a central theme is his comedy, as well as his weekly podcast called The Immigrant Section.
Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Peace, Love & a CureBy Suzanne Reisler Litwin — Ya know what happens in the spring time? It’s been going on for over 40 years and it’s one of my greatest joys. It’s the official launch of my Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) campaign to raise funds to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. This year’s campaign is especially fun as I’ve combined my age with the theme. We are rolling in the 1960s baby!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.