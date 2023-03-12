Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
Lakeshore Light Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s The GondoliersBy Jennifer Cox — It’s been a challenging few years for the Lakeshore Light Opera. Amid the pandemic, lockdowns, and trying to keep everyone safe and healthy, they had been working on a show, The Gondoliers, and now they’re finally hitting the stage March 10 to 18 at the Theatre Vanier College.
New important tax changes to take note of
By Jennifer Cox — Tax season is upon us, and there are several tax changes that have come into effect for the 2022 tax year at both levels of government.
IN FYI: Picture perfect: Photo by Westmount resident a finalist for international prizeBy Jennifer Cox — What started as a hobby at a young age has slowly developed into a true passion project for 65-year-old Ron Gesser of Westmount. An investment advisor by profession, Gesser said his penchant for photography began with traveling as a pre-teen.
