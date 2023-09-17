Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
Momenta Biennale de l’image piques curiosity and stimulates reflection
By A. Bonaparte — The 18th edition of the Momenta Biennale de l’image got underway on September 7 and its ambitious program sees 23 artists from 15 countries have their works put on display at 16 exhibition venues across the city until October 22.
Bray Heights: Where hearts and needs connect
By Jennifer Cox — Retirement, for most people, means a more laidback, relaxed pace of life. For Catherine Lightstone, however, it means launching a new business on a busy farm.
McGill’s Council on Palliative Care presents lecture by Dr. Kathryn Mannix on Sept. 19
By A. Bonaparte — Dr. Kathryn Mannix, author of With the End in Mind: Dying, Death, and Wisdom in an Age of Denial, will give a lecture titled Forgotten Wisdom: reclaiming public understanding of dying on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 pm at the Block Amphitheatre in the Jewish General Hospital, 3755 Cote Ste Catherine St. in Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.