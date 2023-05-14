Visit TheSuburban.com as well as our monthly digital magazine, FYI, to read full versions of the stories below.
The Montreal Comic Arts Festival colours parts of St. Denis St. May 26-28
By Anthony Bonaparte — The Montreal Comic Arts Festival commandeers parts of Saint-Denis St. from Friday to Sunday, May 26 to 28 for its 12th edition, featuring more than 60 free activities and welcoming more than 250 artists and 160 exhibitors. For the duration, thanks to the Société de développement commercial (SDC) Saint-Denis, the street will become pedestrian-only between Roy and Gilford.
An innovative housing project for single mothers pending in Roxboro
By Clément Lechat and Lucia Cassagnet — “I am renting at the moment and the expenses are too high. It is not easy to handle,” shares Ishanka Rajaseker, a single mother of two boys, aged eight and 14. Rajaseker volunteers for the West Island Assistance Fund’s (WIAF) thrift store, a non-profit organization located on Centre Commercial Street in Roxboro and is one of the many single mothers that rely on the fund’s food bank to support her family.
Cirque du Soleil’s Echo up and running until August 20
Cirque du Soleil’s Echo combines poetry, performing arts and high-flying acrobatics, exploring the balance between humans, animals and the world they share. Echo opened April 20 and will be under the Big Top of the Old Port until August 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.